Whanganui a finalist again for Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 13:52

For the second year in a row, Whanganui has been selected as a finalist in both the Most Beautiful City and Best Street categories in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards. In addition, Progress Castlecliff has been selected as a finalist in the Community Group Award.

The Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB) Awards celebrate towns, cities and local heroes who lead the way with outstanding environmental and beautification work.

Whanganui Mayor, Hamish McDouall, says, "Whanganui’s achievement in being a finalist in two categories, and now a third, in successive years is exceptional.

"This demonstrates the pride and commitment of our community in maintaining its built heritage and natural environment. It acknowledges the initiatives local community groups have undertaken, often with Council help, towards the sustainability and beautification of our city."

Local initiatives highlighted in Whanganui District Council’s Most Beautiful City entry included collaborations by the Council and several organisations, including roading contractor Downer, to establish a diversion for waste from construction and demolition sites, as well as the Council’s ongoing support of local sustainability agencies to provide services and programmes to combat litter and educate the community about better options for managing waste.

Work to support the rejuvenation of our city’s heritage buildings was also a feature of the entry, with many heritage projects receiving funding from the Council’s Heritage Grant Fund.

Victoria Avenue, between Taupo Quay and Ingestre Street, entered by Cr Helen Craig and Mainstreet Whanganui, has also been announced as a finalist for KNZB’s Best Street Award along with Rangiora Street entered by Cr James Barron and Progress Castlecliff.

The Best Street award recognises the New Zealand street that clearly stands out for its beauty, cleanliness, plantings and sense of community pride.

The Victoria Avenue entry highlighted several initiatives including businesses working with local providers on enviro waste recycling, the popular Light Up The Night project in the central city and the inaugural Heritage Month last August.

"Des Warahi, Manager of Mainstreet Whanganui and Ellen Young of Town Centre Regeneration have led co-operative initiatives to see the CBD come to life, and the result is stunning, says Cr Helen Craig.

The Rangiora Street entry focused on the rejuvenation on the street creating a sense of community pride and vibrancy.

Cr James Barron says, "Rangiora Street has had an amazing journey of rejuvenation in a very short timeframe. From bleak, overlooked and abandoned to a rejuvenation vision realised and exceeded, our garden-lined street is buzzing with art, business, café/restaurant, public library, gallery and more."

Mary Ellen Goodsir, Secretary Progress Castlecliff, is delighted that they were successful in being selected as a finalist in the Community Group Award.

"Thank you Keep New Zealand Beautiful for recognising Progress Castlecliff for our advocacy and boots on ground work expressing our community mana and pride through the restoration of our seaside community."

All KNZB award winners will be announced on Thursday, 29 October 2020.