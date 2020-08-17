Extended lock-down could create risks for older people's health - University of Otago

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 14:18

Loneliness and social isolation due to an extended lock-down could increase the mental and physical vulnerabilities of our more than half a million elderly New Zealanders, an aged care expert warns.

Dr Hamish Jamieson is a University of Otago, Christchurch researcher and geriatrician. He says while COVID-19 is a real threat to the health of older people, the impact of loneliness, social isolation and having less contact with their GP could also be dangerous.

Dr Jamieson says loneliness and social isolation are linked to a number of poor health outcomes and often prematurely force otherwise well older people into rest homes.

A study by Dr Jamieson and colleagues, published in 2017, found one in five elderly New Zealanders described themselves as being ‘chronically lonely’. This number is likely to increase under extended lock-down conditions, he says.

"If you are socially isolated and lonely you are more at risk of depression and anxiety, and some chronic conditions such as pain, can become worse,’’ he says.

Another study by Dr Jamieson and his colleagues, published last year, found older people who described themselves as lonely were almost 20 per cent more likely than others to move into a rest home, even when physically well.

Dr Jamieson praised the Government’s for spreading the message people should continue to seek medical care for non-COVID illnesses, and not be put off by a fear of contracting the virus. He hopes older people hear and heed the message.

"COVID-19 is getting a lot of headlines but the numbers are low compared to the general population. Of equal importance is the general health of older people and they should not neglect this, including letting their GP know about any issues with their health from ongoing problems."