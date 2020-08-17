Hastings a finalist in 2020 Keep NZ Beautiful Awards

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 14:58

It’s true - we’re beautiful!

Hastings is in the running to be named Most Beautiful Large Town in the 2020 Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards.

The finalists of the annual awards were announced at noon today. There were six entries in the category, for towns with populations of up to 100,000. Cambridge is the second finalist.

While beautiful spaces, including parks, streetscapes and heritage buildings, played a significant role in the selection of finalists, there was also heavy weight given to keeping towns and cities beautiful through waste and recycling management, litter prevention, and the environmental footprint of visitor attractions.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson said Hastings was selected as a finalist for its initiatives in environmentally-friendly infrastructure, waste and recycling programmes, the community beautification of their parks, sustainable tourism projects, and ongoing work in litter prevention through the ‘Don’t be a Cheeky Chucker’ campaign.

The district’s three premier parks, all with international Green Flag status, starred in the Hastings submission. "Flaxmere Park, Cornwall Park and Havelock North Village Green have all undergone major renovations over the last three years and are major contributors to the beauty of Hastings in every sense, from the facilities provided to the way our community enjoys them," said Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.

"Parks are our ‘community lounges’, where we gather to socialise, take exercise and partake in sport, enjoy nature, play, attend events, walk the dog, cycle and more and, as such, are places that Hastings District Council invests in to ensure they are places our people want to use and enjoy."

The district’s 10 community ‘care groups’ also featured, celebrating their efforts that will see 12,000 trees planted this planting season on top of 20,000 last year, as did Council’s strong focus on reducing waste to landfill, its honest and committed approach to encouraging recycling, its litter reduction campaign, and sustainability measures at Splash Planet and Toitoi.

Ms Saunderson said in these troubled COVID-19 times "celebrating environmental excellence, small wins and beautiful behaviour, whether personal or professional, is now more important than ever. That is precisely what the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards are all about".