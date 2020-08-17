Wet and windy winter week - MetService

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 15:14

We’ve had settled conditions for the last few days, but MetService is forecasting that to change this week as a slow moving ridge of high pressure over the country gives way to northeasterlies Monday, then a northwest flow on Wednesday.

"A sunny Monday for most, but the northeast winds are bringing showers to the far north today", says Metservice forecaster Rob Kerr. "We’ll see those northeast wind strengthen on Tuesday ahead of a front slowly moving over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea, and rising to gales in the north and west of the North Island, and along the Westland and Fiordland coasts" he adds. "The front will bring a change from showers to rain in the Far North, however it is further south, about Nelson and Westland ranges where Severe Weather Watches are in place for potential heavy rain late on Tuesday and into Wednesday" he says.

As the front moves off to the east on Wednesday, rain spreads across the whole of New Zealand for a time, with the upper North Island potentially getting some heavy falls. The front is followed by northwest winds for the rest of the week. This means Thursday and Friday will be quite similar, with showers in the north and west, but dry and warm in the east, where temperatures around Hawke’s Bay will be nearing 20°C.

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead: To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

Issued routinely once or twice a day

Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert: When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action: When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action: When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get - it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!