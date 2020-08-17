Gala St Fountains to turn yellow for Daffodil Day - council

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 16:29

To mark 30 years of Cancer Society’s Daffodil day, the Queens Park Gala Street Fountains will be coloured a shade of yellow for a week from Monday, August 24.

This is the first time the fountains have been used to highlight an event like this.

Invercargill City Council Parks Performance Manager Zealan Simpkins said Council had been approached by groups previously but it wasn’t until now that staff had the capacity to illuminate the fountains with the recently installed lights.

"The Parks and Recreation team is very happy to support Daffodil Day and any future special events," Mr Simpkins said.

"We have introduced a booking system so organisations and groups can apply to have the lights set to a particular colour well in advance.

"When lights are added to anything, it always makes it more special, a recent example being the successful Matariki Light Festival held in Queens Park," he said.

Cancer Society of New Zealand Chief Executive Lucy Elwood said the yearly rate of cancer incidence has doubled since the first Daffodil Day in 1990, and it’s expected to climb further.

"With demand for our services increasing, the Cancer Society’s support is more vital than ever. As an organisation we’ve adapted to meet the need of increasing demand for our cancer support services," Ms Elwood said.

"Being a charity in a post COVID-19 economy has its challenges and this year, more than ever, we are hopeful that New Zealanders will come out to support us on Daffodil Day so that we can continue to play our part in delivering improved cancer services for all New Zealanders."

This month the Cancer Society will also launch ‘My Daffodil’. When making an online donation at www.daffodilday.org.nz supporters will receive a daffodil that they can dedicate to a loved one affected by cancer and share on social media.

"We want to make it easier for those of you that won’t be out and about or aren’t carrying cash. This will help support our street appeal," Ms Elwood said.

Organisations interested in using the fountain lights to celebrate or commemorate an event can apply to "book a colour" by contacting Council’s Parks and Recreation team on (03) 211 1777.