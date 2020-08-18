New approach to DCC water maintenance contracts - Council

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 10:38

Two of the largest civil engineering contractors in Dunedin are set to join forces, encouraged by the Dunedin City Council, in a deal designed to deliver savings and improved services across the city.

DCC 3 Waters Group Manager Tom Dyer says the DCC has begun negotiations with Fulton Hogan and Downer to deliver a new partnership approach to the renewal of water infrastructure across the city.

If the deal is confirmed, the two companies will work together on 3 Waters pipeline renewals work for an initial contract period of six years.

The two companies will receive a minimum amount of work for the duration of the contract and additional work will be awarded based on specific performance criteria being realised.

The contract will also include a two-year right of renewal, extending it to eight years, and is potentially worth between $60m and $80m.

Mr Dyer says awarding long-term contracts will provide certainty to these companies - allowing them to operate more efficiently, drive greater value and invest more in their own people, equipment and technology.

The result will be better value for money for the DCC and its ratepayers, as well as an improved level of service across the city.

A quantity surveyor will ensure pricing remains on par with comparable market rates, despite the reduced competition between the two companies.

Mr Dyer stressed the negotiations did not mean smaller Dunedin companies would miss out.

Smaller companies would continue to have the same opportunities to work as subcontractors to Fulton Hogan and Downer in Dunedin as before, and the big companies’ willingness to offer these opportunities will be monitored as part of the new shared contract, he says.

There will also continue to be other opportunities available for smaller companies to work with the DCC within the water space and across the organisation.

Fulton Hogan Construction Divisional Manager Richard Lee says the new contract will benefit all concerned.

"We also believe the collaborative approach by the DCC is the way of the future - ensuring all parties are motivated to work closely together to provide the best outcome for all."

Downer Otago Regional Manager Anthony van de Water says the team is "delighted to be a key partner in the delivery of this work and looked forward to delivering exceptional service to the community".

"We are excited about the opportunity this contract provides and allows us to continue our path of building strong teams and investing in our business and people locally.

"Dunedin is a very special place to live and work and our team are all local residents who truly understand the importance of good quality, reliable networks.

Downer has a long history working with Dunedin City Council and we are delighted to be here to help shape our city’s future."

Mr Dyer says both companies have the capacity and necessary equipment to undertake large-scale projects, as well as well established relationships with the DCC.

"By procuring services in this way we are helping stimulate the local economy and if additional funding becomes available, we have the flexibility to undertake a subsequent open market process, helping build long-term future capacity to the Dunedin market without compromising on the need to have a competitive process that serves our ratepayers."