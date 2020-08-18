Help shape our future Taupo District - Council

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 10:58

What’s our future, TaupÅ District? That’s the question TaupÅ District Council is now asking the community to think about, and provide feedback on, to help inform the development of the Long-term Plan 2021-2031.

The Long-term Plan is a key planning tool for council which outlines all the activities and community outcomes we aim to achieve over a ten year period, why we are doing them, and the budget we need to achieve it.

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas said ensuring the Plan is developed in collaboration with the community is imperative.

"We are putting the question to the community - what do you want to see for our district over the next ten years? It could cover what you want to see for your neighbourhood or for the wider district as a whole," he said.

"It may be a small or big idea, it may be something that can be done next year, or it may take a lot longer to achieve, but the idea of this pre-consultation phase is to gather as many ideas as possible.

"You may have ideas for how we can better utilise certain areas across the district; how we can protect and enhance our environment; how we continue to grow our economy; what infrastructure you’d like to see; and how you envision our district working in the next ten years and beyond.

"What we really want the community to think about is - what is it you want to see for you, for your family and friends, and for future generations that will be a part of the TaupÅ District?"

Feedback is being sought from Tuesday 18 August to Sunday 6 September 2020 and will help inform the direction and development of the draft Long-term Plan 2021-2031.

"Once the draft Long-term Plan is finalised, we will then come back to the community to ask for further feedback on the Plan. That will take place in early 2021," Mayor Trewavas said.

For more information and to provide your feedback, please head to taupo.govt.nz/ltp.