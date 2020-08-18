Three men arrested following attempted aggravated robbery in Dunedin

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 15:05

Three men have appeared in the Dunedin District Court today after an attempted aggravated robbery yesterday.

Police were notified yesterday afternoon of an attempt to rob a Dunedin car yard, a Taser was presented at the car yard manager who was assaulted.

Prior to the incident the three males also intimated staff and customers at a local Pharmacy.

A 41-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were charged with possession of a restricted weapon, threatens to kill and assaults with intent to rob.

They are due to reappear in court on the 8th of September.

A 30-year-old man was charged with assaults with intent to rob, he is due to reappear in court on the 20th of September.

All three men were remanded in custody.

While incidents like this can have an impact on a victims and the community, rest assured these arrests reinforce our commitment in delivering what we promised to always do, to keep the community safe.

Today's result is pleasing and we now believe we have located all of those responsible for these offences.

As the matters are now before the court, Police cannot comment any further.