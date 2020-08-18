Hinahina Road Bridge Replacement - council

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 16:03

Work starts this week on the replacement of the Hina Hina Road bridge.

The current bridge was constructed in the 1950s and has reached the end of its design life: future disruption, routine maintenance and repairs costs will become significant.

The bridge will be closed for approximately 10 months, and a detour will be clearly signposted.

Jules Witt, Group Manager Service Delivery said "There was a real possibility that this bridge may not have been renewed which would have made the ‘detour’ permanent. In the event, we appreciate the assistance of Waka Kotahi NZTA, our investment partners who are funding 59% of the replacement costs - giving us a total budget of $3.4million."

The residents at approximately 60 properties will have a longer journey if travelling from Owaka, however, many of these properties are only occupied on a part time basis. When the bridge was previously closed to allow investigation work to assess the suitability of the site for a replacement bridge, the residents understood that closures were necessary if we were going to arrive at a long term solution.

The new bridge will be in the location of the existing bridge. It will be single lane, but will also include a cycle and pedestrian lane. The new bridge will lift weight and vehicle class restrictions to HN HO 72 and therefore be suitable for fully laden logging trucks.

During the closure, the detour route will experience additional traffic. However, it will be maintained to our usual standards for unsealed roads and we will be monitoring the situation. We hope that the public will alert us, as usual, to any specific problems. In addition, our recently launched app, Antenno, allows road users to lodge a Service Request with us, complete with photograph of the issue.

The new bridge will be a significant improvement and with a design life of 100 years will have minimal requirements for future maintenance and be above any future flood levels even with the prospects of Climate Change