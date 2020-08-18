'Tree vandalism must stop - zero tolerance from council'

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 16:19

Taupō District Council is calling for unlawful tree felling on council land to stop, following a number of deliberate acts of vandalism in the past few months.

In the most recent event, over 50 trees have had to be removed in Nukuhau, following deep chainsaw cuts to their trunks.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said the attacks are disappointing and destructive, and something the council will not tolerate.

"The trees in our parks and reserves belong to all of us, and this deliberate and destructive vandalism is not on," he said.

"There is zero tolerance with this. Where we find unlawful tree felling and vandalism occurring, we will be doing everything we can to find the culprits and pursue all avenues available to hold them to account.

"This includes pruning trees on council land - this will not be tolerated. Please just get in touch with us as we have the expertise to ensure the proper arboricultural work is undertaken to ensure the tree thrives.

"Under the Resource Management Act, where an unlawful act is carried out, such as the removal of a notable tree without resource consent, offenders can be fined up to $300,000 or sentenced to up to two years imprisonment. For offending within reserves, a fine of up to $100,000 can apply, or for tree removal from other Council land, a fine of up to $20,000 can be imposed. Infringement notices can be issued for more minor offending, with fees of several hundred dollars," he said.

If anyone witnesses vandalism or would like to report damage to trees on Council parks or reserves please contact our Customer Service Centre or the Police.