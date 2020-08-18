Man reported missing in Hawke's Bay

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 21:50

Police are seeking the public's help in finding Christopher Hurll, 55, who's been reported missing.

He last made contact with his family on August 6 however he's not been heard from since, and Police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

Hurll is 180cm tall and is of slim build.

He is known to stay at various camping grounds or river car parks in the Hawke's Bay area.

He is believed to be driving a white Isuzu campervan bearing registration number ZG3335.

Anyone who sees Hurll or his vehicle, or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with Police via 105 quoting file number 200817/7629.