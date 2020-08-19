New bridge resource consent notification - council

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 00:59

The Gore District Council’s plan to build a bridge across the Mataura River, near Gore’s existing traffic bridge, is now open for public submission.

Resource consent applications to the Gore District Council and Environment Southland were publicly notified today (19 August).

Submissions must be received by the Council or Environment Southland by 5.00pm on Wednesday 16 September.

The new bridge will provide a cycling and walking link, and carry a new water pipeline from the East Gore water treatment plant to the Jacobstown Wells.

It will be located about 650m upstream of the traffic bridge, near the intersection between Church and Huron streets on the east bank, and Surrey Street on the west bank.

The bridge's dimensions are:

39 metres at its highest point,

90 metres long, and

3 metres wide.

With the Council being the applicant and the regulating authority, it has been important to ensure is a clear demarcation between each role.

Independent consultant planner Keith Hovell is overseeing the processing of the consent for the Council.

One or more independent Hearing Commissioner(s) will be appointed from a government- approved list to consider and make a decision on the applications lodged with the Council and Environment Southland.

Mr Hovell said any person can make a submission in support of the project, in opposition or neutral.

Further details about the application lodged with the Council and to make a submission are available on the Council’s community engagement platform Let’s Talk KÅrero Mai

Further information about the application with Environment Southland and to make a submission are available on the Council’s website.