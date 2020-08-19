Select Committee ignores three petitions to ban fireworks - SAFE NZ

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 08:06

The Governance and Administration Select Committee has failed to protect animals by recommending no limitations on the sale of fireworks to the public in a recent report.

The report was issued in response to three separate petitions, all of which asked for public sales of fireworks to be banned.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says it’s an appalling decision.

"We know that fireworks cause physical and psychological injury to animals. We even postponed the Matariki fireworks last year to protect a whale in the Wellington harbour," says Macdonald.

"All animals should be given the same consideration and ending the public sale of fireworks would go a long way towards protecting them."

Macdonald says the report goes against a broad consensus that there should be a ban on public sales.

SAFE and the SPCA, all the local councils, New Zealand Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand all agree that it’s time for fireworks to be limited to professionally run displays only.

"The use of fireworks is no doubt culturally significant for Kiwis, but fireworks should only be handled by professionals. There’s too much at stake."

Despite opting to stick with the status quo, the Select Committee’s report stated, "We appreciate the harm that fireworks can cause, and the disruption to animal owners from fireworks being let off throughout the year."