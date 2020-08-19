Fatality following serious crash near Prebbleton

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 10:25

Police can confirm one person has died following a three-vehicle collision near Prebbleton yesterday.

Police were alerted to the crash just after 3.30pm at the intersection of Birchs Road and Robinsons Road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Police.

If you can assist, please call 105 and quote file number 200818/3721.