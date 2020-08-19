Freedom camping issues.

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 10:39

RCAi thought you maybe interested in the following attached documents.

1/ Our submission to Hauraki District Council re their Freedom camping bylaw review. Tthis is an in-depth study exploring issues like the back ground to the Freedom Camping Act and why programs like certified self containment is not included in the Act, and why site specific Freedom Camping is not generally allowed for in the Act.

2/ Our Investigative Report into the Self Containment Standard (NZS;5465) and why it is a total failure achieving nothing of value to Freedom Camping.

Note; these documents have been correlated thru consultation with various stakeholders and legal representatives.

There is support for the conclusions reached in these FYI OIA's as well as generally thru the internet and google; https://fyi.org.nz/request/6988-tourism-impact?fbclid=IwAR35fYbFkmqjNMHmCf5ojPbiBPgtbEj8uCUfBcbzerQCP0YXFYn4h0c_DdM#incoming-24942