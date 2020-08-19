Nominations for Youth Excellence Scholarships now open - council

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 13:22

Twelve Youth Excellence Scholarships of $250 each are available, with three scholarships in each of four categories: arts and culture, sport, academic, and outstanding service to the community.

Nominations will be considered by Horowhenua District Council’s Community Funding and Recognition Committee, which is comprised of five councillors.

Mayor of Horowhenua Bernie Wanden said the Youth Excellence Scholarships celebrate young people in our community who excel in their chosen field or in service to others.

"Our district is fortunate to have many outstanding young people. I am often impressed by the energy, achievements and community-mindedness of the young people I meet, and I encourage you to nominate worthy recipients. The Youth Excellence Scholarships not only recognise their achievements and contributions, but also assist them to continue succeeding in their endeavours as they grow into the future leaders of our community."

Nominations close on Monday 14 September. Successful nominees and their whanau will be invited to attend the Civic Awards evening on Thursday 19 November 2020, when the awards will be presented.

For more information, including guidelines and criteria, and to download nomination forms, visit the Youth Excellence Scholarships page on the Council website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz/youthexcellence. If you need assistance with accessing or downloading the online forms, staff at Council’s customer service centres will be happy to help.