Government 'walking the talk' on the Living Wage for new MIQ guards

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 17:02

E tÅ« is pleased with the Prime Minister’s announcement today that the Government is looking to directly employ any new security guards needed at managed isolation and quarantine facilities and guards will be paid at least the Living Wage.

Security guard Rosey Ngakopu says it is great news and very important.

"So many guards are doing really hard mahi through the COVID-19 crisis, and we need to be paid a wage that reflects that," Rosey says.

"We’ve had to go above and beyond, doing extra duties and quickly reacting to the changing situation. We’re doing really important work that’s a big part of keeping the community safe at the moment."

Rosey gets paid the Living Wage at one of her sites and says it has significantly improved her life.

"I now have a savings account. I can afford the things that my son and I need. I’ve been able to reduce my hours, so I can have more family time, rest, and even a social life!"

E tÅ« Assistant National Secretary Annie Newman says it shows the Government is finally honouring the Living Wage promise that all three Government parties made in the 2017 election campaign.

"E tÅ« members have kept the pressure on to make sure the Government pay the Living Wage to all workers in the core public sector like cleaners and security guards," Annie says.

"Just last month, the Government delivered the Living Wage for guards at the Ministry of Social Development. We now need to see the Living Wage in all government contracts.

"Throughout the crisis, we’ve been constantly reminded just how important and often difficult these jobs are. Higher wages lead to healthier and more vibrant communities. It makes perfect sense for the Living Wage to be an important factor in the COVID-19 response and rebuild."