Christchurch: Arrests following firearms incident in Redwood

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 11:21

Two people are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today following an alleged firearms incident in Redwood last night.

Police were called to a Cranford Street property at about 10.45pm after reports a person had received a gunshot injury to a leg.

A man and woman were taken into custody soon after.

The injured person was taken to hospital where they were treated for a minor gunshot wound.

Police are conducting a scene examination at the Cranford Street property today.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with discharging a firearm and wounding with intent to injure.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with presenting a firearm and possession of utensils for drug use.