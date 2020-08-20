Young mums find success through Teen Parent Unit

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 11:55

Two young mums, who have chosen to continue their education at the Flaxmere Teen Parent Unit, are reaping the rewards of their hard work not only for themselves but their little tamariki as well.

Shadrach Bartlett (21) and Toyah Hempel (18) are students at Te Tipu Whenua o Pa Harakeke, the Flaxmere Teen Parent Unit, which support young mums to continue their education qualifications and enjoy educational success.

The unit, which is based at Flaxmere College and is one of 25 such facilities around the country, encourages young mothers to continue their studies. The Flaxmere centre supports teen mothers from the Hastings and Havelock North area, while a unit attached to William Colenso College covers the Napier area.

Being able to flourish academically in a caring and holistic environment has brought out the best in Shadrach and Toyah, who have achieved success in this year’s Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) competition. The national business competition allows students to experience the start-up world first-hand and equips them with skills to help them succeed in their chosen career.

Run during the school year, students are tasked with completing five challenges: product validation, a business pitch, sales and marketing and an annual review. Teams are judged to find the regional finalists and the winning regional teams represent their region in the national final. It was a genuine need to find a solution for Toyah’s three-year-old daughter Kora-Leigh’s eczema that saw the two young women develop their business iSoaknSoothe.

Kora-Leigh, along with Shadrach’s two children; four-year-old son Kadis and two-year-old daughter Nivayaleigh-Pride have been the "guinea pigs" for the natural, preservative-free body wash and moisturiser.

Prior to developing the products, Toyah says she tried "everything" to help soothe her daughter’s skin. "It got really expensive and the eczema adapted to it, so I had to find a solution." Since using it in March, Kora-Leigh's once visible and enflamed eczema has practically disappeared. "Her face, hands and feet are clear and hydrated rather than dry and itchy like it used to be, but now it is her torso, so I am seeing results," Toyah said. A key ingredient is Kawakawa, a versatile herb long used in MÄori medicine. "MÄori have always used Kawakawa’s healing properties and we’ve carried it on." They have also used essential oils that are anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-septic and anti-inflammatory.

They have already quadrupled their sales targets and have received offers from shops to display their products. The success of the business has given them confidence in themselves and motivated them to continue growing it. They have paid all their invoices, along with the $700 start-up loan that is part of the competition package and are well on their way to achieving their goal of a $2000 profit pay-out by Christmas. However, they say the money is a "bonus". "Just that we’ve found a solution that works for our kids, and that is safe and natural was the goal."

Since starting at the TPU around the same time, three years ago, they have grown in all facets of their life. During this time, they have successfully achieved NCEA level one, two and three, as well as a National Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care and are now working towards University Entrance (UE).

"Being a teen parent, you can come here and feel comfortable because this is what it is made for rather than going into mainstream and trying to blend in," Toyah said. Shadrach says they are "well-supported". "We all work together; we are well supported and our babies are close, so we know where they are and what they’re up to." Toyah does not believe she would have had "as much motivation and support" if it had not been for the unit. "I joined the TPU with nothing, no levels, and in my first year, I completed level one and two. She plans to study a Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood Education) at EIT next year, with the hope of one day specialising in special needs. Meanwhile, Shadrach is undecided but wants to continue with the business. Melanie Fowler, Head of the Teen Parent Unit, says she is "super proud".

"They’ve got busy lives with everything going on, but they’ve taken the opportunity and are really enthusiastic with it." "The skills that they are learning are going to hold them in good stead for whatever they go on to do." Mrs Fowler says the unit was established to meet a need.

"A lot of mums that are in Teen Parent Units were already disengaged from school prior to getting pregnant so it provides an alternative education system with a holistic approach. They quite often want to engage because they want better outcomes for their children." Students are all on individualised learning plans and are able to access the classes at Flaxmere College if they feel comfortable doing so. The unit also has some specialist teachers on-site. "They come in and we have that conversation about what, if any, credits they already have, what they want their pathway to be and what they are interested in. We then match that up with a programme."

"We can take up to 25 students and it doesn't matter what age, if they are still wanting to get their level one, two, or three NCEA, and as long as there is a space for them," says Mrs Fowler.

CAPTION FOR PHOTO: Shadrach Bartlett (left) and Toyah Hempel, students at Te Tipu Whenua o Pa Harakeke, the Flaxmere Teen Parent Unit with their product, iSoaknSoothe.