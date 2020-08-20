Name release: Fatal crash in Prebbleton - NZ Police

|
Police can now release the name of the person who died in hospital following a fatal collision near Prebbleton on August 18.
She was Zelma Estelle Waghorn, 90-years-old, of Little Akaloa.
Our sympathies are with her family and friends at this time.
Police enquiries are ongoing.
