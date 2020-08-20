'Ruapehu District Council celebrates housing funding'

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 16:47

Council is welcoming the announcement by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones of $7.78m from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund toward the development of social and affordable housing in Ruapehu.

Mayor Don Cameron said Council wanted to thank Minister Jones for recognising the housing challenges facing rural communities like Ruapehu.

"The housing crisis is a national crisis and is not limited to the big cities.

The funding is great news and will allow Council to start working with other partners on addressing our housing issues," he said.

"Ruapehu has a wide range of housing problems affecting all sectors of our community from homelessness, overcrowding and unaffordability through to a shortage of housing for essential workers and others.

The lack of suitable housing is proving to be a real handbrake on our economic growth and social wellbeing.

This funding will enable Council to get vacant council land ready for housing development and then partner with others which could include Government agencies such as Kainga Ora, community housing providers, iwi or private investors to undertake the housing build in stages over the next few years.

Initially we are planning to undertake a small proof of concept housing project in Taumarunui however there are also options in Ohakune and Raetihi.

We are looking to have civil works starting around March 2021 for first site and first proof of concept homes around June- October 2021," he said.

Mayor Cameron said that the investment will help to underpin Ruapehu’s recovery from the impact of COVID-19 providing job and training opportunities including for our rangatahi while supporting wider economic activity.

We are very excited for the timely boost that this will mean for our business community and the flow-on effect it will have for our whanau and communities," he said.