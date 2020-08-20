Changes to recycling drop-off zones - council

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 16:52

Council has four unmanned recycling drop-off facilities for urban and rural customers that are available 24/7. There is also one unsupervised recycling drop-off facility located within the fenced area of the Tokoroa landfill which is only available during landfill opening hours.

Ongoing and escalating problems with illegal dumping at the unmanned recycling drop-off facilities are an environmental, health and safety and financial problem.

"The 24/7 rural facilities are magnets for illegal dumping, as they are accessible 24/7, are unmanned, and unfenced. The clean-up of illegal dumping is funded by all ratepayers," said Phil Burt, Council’s Infrastructure and Maintenance Manager.

As a result of continued abuse of these facilities several changes are underway.

A Recycling Education Officer will have a presence at the drop-off facilities on a rotation basis across the facilities to assist with on site education.

Changes to the PutÄruru Recycling drop-off zone will include new fences, gates, improved layout and aesthetics and restricted and supervised operating hours as per the PutÄruru Transfer Station opening hours. This work to be undertaken by 31 October 2020.

The clothing bin at the PutÄruru facility has already been removed.

The TÄ«rau Recycling Drop-off facility will be relocated to a secure fenced site on Paterere Street during September. Further communication will come out on this. Once relocated, this facility will be open for 12 hours each week, Mon, Wed, Sat from 1pm to 5pm. These hours are restricted so that the site can be supervised when it is open. This will assist our recycling education messages.

The two rural recycling drop-off zones at Kuranui and Te Waotu are being abused on a regular basis. Some people in our community are using these facilities as rubbish dumps and this cannot continue. It costs money to clean up the area and all of the recycling is redirected to the landfill because it is too heavily contaminated.

Signage will very soon be installed at each of the rural sites. Council will monitor contamination levels until mid-October. If these facilities continue to be abused, they will be removed.

These changes are consistent with neighbouring council’s operations.