Powerlines down, detours in place for SH16 near Waimauku - Waitemata

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 17:11

Waitemata Police are warning motorists to expects delays after an incident where powerlines have come down across SH16 near Waimauku.

Police are at the scene and traffic is being diverted at Kiwitahi Road and at the Muriwai Road/Waimauku Station Road intersection.

Cordons are expected to be in place for at least another hour while Vector crews work to restore the powerlines.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or expect delays with the detours in place.