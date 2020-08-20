Funding boost for Ophir community facilities

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 17:02

The announcement today that the Ophir Welfare Committee and the Ophir Hall Committee have been successful with their application to the Government’s $3 billion COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been met with delight by the community and Central Otago District Council (CODC).

The approved funding is:

$60,000 Ophir Pool - for essential repairs and refurbishment of the changing shed

$210,000 Ophir Peace Hall - for the replacement of the toilet block at the rear of the building

"Knowing that these two well-used community facilities can now have essential work completed, which will allow them to continue to serve our community for many more years, is exciting news," said CODC Councillor and local resident Tracy Paterson.

"Council staff had outlined the necessary work needed for both the Ophir projects and provided assistance to the community groups making the applications to the fund. It is exciting to know that both these community facilities will now be able to complete work that otherwise may have taken some time to secure the necessary funding to proceed," she said.

"A number of other Central Otago community facilities have pending applications to the Provincial Growth Fund’s Town Halls and War Memorials fund. We are hopeful that there may be more great news to come."