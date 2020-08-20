Search warrant executed in Waverley

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police executed a search warrant at an address in Waverley yesterday morning with the assistance of Armed Offenders Squad staff.
As a result of the warrant two firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cash and a large number of cannabis plants were located.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully possess firearm, unlawfully possess ammunition, possess methamphetamine, possess for supply - cannabis and cultivate cannabis.
He has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday 25 August.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice