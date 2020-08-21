Surprising impacts of COVID-19 - teenage girls pregnant and banned from school

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 11:36

One million girls pregnant, banned from school because of COVID-19

- One million girls in sub-Saharan Africa face school ban because of pregnancy - Potential further US$10 billion loss in GDP in region if girls lose out on education

- Sub-Saharan African countries must act now to allow these girls to remain in school

A million schoolgirls could be blocked from re-entry to school because they have become pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released today by aid agency World Vision.

Aftershocks - Access Denied warns that these girls will now lose out on future opportunities because policies and practices in some countries across sub-Saharan Africa do not allow pregnant girls or young mothers to continue their education. "Extended school closures during a humanitarian crisis can lead to an increased number of child protection risks, including early and forced marriage, sexual violence, and early pregnancy, and too many countries have barriers blocking girls from re-enrolling if this happens," said Isabel Gomes, World Vision’s Global Director for Humanitarian Operations.

Studies conducted during the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone showed girls and young women were twice as likely to become pregnant than before. More than 14,000 teenage girls became pregnant during that time, including 11,000 who were in school prior to the outbreak, but were then banned. "Denying girls their right to attend school means we are faced with a further crisis, unless governments and partners act now. We saw the banning of pregnant girls from school after Ebola in Sierra Leone had grave consequences as these girls and their children faced increased poverty and insecurity."

Sierra Leone lifted its ban on pregnant schoolgirls in March 2020 and is promoting measures that will help ensure girls’ education after the COVID-19 crisis. World Vision calls on other governments to follow Sierra Leone’s lead and act now.

"A lost education is not only catastrophic to young mothers and their children but also to the economy. If countries fail to ensure the continued education of adolescent mothers, the sub-Saharan African region could see its economy suffer from a further US$10 billion loss in GDP, after already being crippled by COVID-19."

"World Vision are doing everything we can to support girls to stay in school, regardless of their circumstances, but we cannot do this alone. Countries must prepare for the imminent increase in pregnant students and establish policies that facilitate their continued education," said Ms Gomes.