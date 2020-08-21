Safer speed limits set for South Canterbury's Glenavy to Waitaki Bridge village

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 12:08

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has set new permanent speed limits on SH1 for the Glenavy township through to the Waitaki Bridge village, flanking both sides of the Waitaki River.

From Friday, 18 September 2020, the new permanent speed limits on SH1, Glenavy from 110m north of White Street to 140m south of McLean Street, will reduce from 70km/h to 60km/h.

On SH1, south of Glenavy from 140m south of McLean Street to 330m south of Jackson Road, the speed limit will reduce from 100km/h to 80km/h.

"The community has been asking for reductions in the speed limits in this area for some time," says Jim Harland, Director Regional Relationships Waka Kotahi.

"Many tourists stop near the river and many pedestrians cross the highway in this area. There have also been a number of crashes here. In the ten years between 2009-2018 there were 26 crashes on this section of road. One person was killed, three people were seriously injured, and another 16 received minor injuries.

"All crashes are unacceptable, so it’s important we do whatever we can to reduce the risk," says Mr Harland.

The setting of the new permanent speed limits follows engagement with the Police, the AA, the Road Transport Forum and consultation with the public. More than 80 submissions were received.

"We thank everyone who provided their feedback on the proposed speed limits."

This speed review is part of the Safe Network Programme. The programme is delivering proven safety interventions on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand. Aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 - 2030, the Waka Kotahi Safe Network Programme aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by focusing on safe roads and roadsides, safe and appropriate speeds, and safe level crossings.

Waimate District Council Mayor Craig Rowley says he’s thrilled with this decision as the Council and community has fought long and hard to reduce the speed limits in this area. "It is pleasing to see the Transport Agency recognizing and implementing these changes," he says.

More information on the permanent speed limits and the consultation summary, including the submissions can be found at: www.nzta.govt.nz/SH1-glenavy-waitaki-bridge-speed-review

Map of speed review area, Glenavy SH1:

Note: The point at which the speed limit will change from 60km/h to 80km/h, before the bridge, is now referenced with regard to McLean Street. This is a change in street reference only. Previous materials referenced Redcliff Road.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)