'Beam's partnership with Auckland to continue'

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 16:02

Beam, the largest micromobility operator in Asia-Pacific, was today selected through a competitive process to continue providing e-scooters to the city of Auckland. In addition, Beam was awarded a licence to provide e-bikes as a new offering. Both licences will be for 12 months.

"We are excited that the Auckland Council has selected Beam to continue providing e-scooters and introduce e-bikes to increase the availability of innovative transport options. Beam has worked hard to use our global expertise to focus on mobility opportunities that matter in Auckland. We look forward to continuing to provide our services to the entire Auckland community" said Frederick Conquer, Beam’s Operations Manager for Auckland.

The Beam offering in Auckland will include:

The Beam Apollo a New Beam Ride: The Beam Apollo is produced in collaboration with Okai, one of the world’s top three manufacturers of shared e-bikes and e-scooters. It has industry-leading safety, comfort and durability that was developed specifically for sharing and constant public use.

Helmets For All for Safer Rides: Every Beam e-scooter and e-bike in Auckland will be equipped with a Beam helmet and a Bluetooth enabled smart helmet lock, ensuring riders always have a helmet for every ride. These helmets will be treated with an innovative cleaning treatment that provides long-term hygiene benefits and will help to encourage riders to wear them.

Virtual Docking For Cleaner Streets: At Beam, we believe that the future of micromobility is docked rather than dockless. But a docked system does not require hardware racks fitted on the pavements. Fixed parking docks can be created virtually, using technology and GPS to direct riders to appropriate parking spots through a combination of guidance, incentives, and disincentives.

Climate Neutral Operations For A Greener City: A long-term goal for Beam has always been to contribute to the cause of tackling climate change. For our operations, through the end of 2019, we have achieved Climate Neutral Certified status by measuring our entire greenhouse gas emissions footprint, purchasing carbon credits to offset that footprint, and implementing plans to reduce emissions this year and beyond. In Asia-Pacific, this makes us the only micromobility operator to be independently certified as climate neutral.

Beam Booster for Retail Recovery: Over recent months we have developed a unique program designed to assist local shops, restaurants and cafes in the cities which we operate in as they strive to reinvigorate their businesses after the easing of COVID-19 conditions. Named ‘Operation Booster’, Beam’s proprietary partnership platform utilises a blend of GPS-technology, in-app notifications and partner incentives to help stimulate economic activity at the local community level.

Beam will continue to work with Auckland Council to adhere to the conditions of both the e-bike and e-scooter Code of Practice and introduce additional features targeted at making every ride safe.