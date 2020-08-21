Arrowtown town centre speed limit to be reduced - council

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 16:27

Following requests from the community through the Speed Limits Bylaw review last year, the Arrowtown town centre speed limit will be permanently reduced from 40 km/h to 30 km/h next week.

From Thursday 27 August signage will be erected in the area to reflect the new limit which will apply to Arrow Lane, part of Buckingham Street, Wiltshire Street and Ramshaw Lane.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby reminded drivers to slow down and adhere to the new limits.

"After taking on board feedback from the local community we’ve elected to reduce speed limits in Arrowtown. This will make for safer roads in what is often a congested and busy area," Mr Hansby said.

More information on the Speed Limits Bylaw 2019 can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/media/xy0pu5xt/2b-attachment-b-qldc-speed-limits-bylaw-2019.pdf