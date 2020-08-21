Police update on response to Alert level 2 in Northland

Friday, 21 August, 2020 - 18:16

Police are continuing to engage in ongoing conversations with Northland Iwi around Police efforts under Alert level 2 in the district.

This communication is continuing in a positive and open manner with both working hard to assure communities we are doing our part to help keep COVID-19 out of Northland.

The Northland region is at Alert level 2 and Police is pleased with the community's adjustment to requirements and we acknowledge those doing their part.

The main message is for the public to keep up washing their hands regularly, adhere to social distancing, keeping a record of places you visit.

Our colleagues in Tāmaki Makaurau are continuously working around the clock under Alert level 3 and this response includes running border checkpoints since last Wednesday.

Thousands of motorists have been turned away from these checkpoints and this will continue through the weekend for anyone not undertaking permitted travel.

Police have maintained positive communication with Iwi and we have also had Iwi representatives visiting some of the north border control checkpoints.

Māori Wardens are also supporting some of the checkpoints as they have done since first responding to the increased Alert levels.

Police appreciate the wider concern regarding Covid-19, particularly those in vulnerable communities. We have joined up with health authorities and Iwi to go into those communities and talk to them about the risks and how best to protect ourselves.

We have been very clear that there is no legal basis for checkpoints at Alert Level 2.

We have also had maritime patrols with our partners out on the water checking that vessels in Northland waters are compliant under the current restrictions.