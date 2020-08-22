Three arrested after Tawa search warrant

Saturday, 22 August, 2020 - 11:10

Wellington Police yesterday arrested three people and seized items including drugs, firearms, cash and jewellery following the execution of a search warrant in Tawa.

The arrest of these three individuals will make a significant dent in the availability of methamphetamine across the city.

Items seized during the operation included methamphetamine, GBL, $30,000 cash, several firearms, a taser and high-value jewellery.

Those arrested included two men, aged 30 and 44, and a 31-year-old woman.

The trio are facing charges in relation to the possession and supply of methamphetamine.

"Illegal drugs have no place on our communities, they cause untold harm not only to the individuals consuming the drugs but also to the friends, family and communities connected to these individuals," says Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott.

"Mixing class A drugs and firearms can be lethal and Police will act with urgency to ensure our communities are kept safe.

The action taken yesterday reflects our focus and commitment to keeping illegal firearms and methamphetamine out of our communities."

The trio are due to appear in Wellington District Court today.