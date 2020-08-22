Two people injured following Prebbleton crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are responding to a crash at the intersection of Shands Road and Hamptons Road, Prebbleton.
The two-vehicle crash was reported about 11:50am.
One person has been seriously injured and a second person has moderate injuries.
The road is currently blocked and traffic management is being put in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice