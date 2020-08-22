Police locate body in search for missing boatie

|
Police searching for a missing boatie in the Mahurangi Harbour have located a body on the shoreline in the harbour.
The body was located a couple of kilometres south of Scotts Landing.
The death will be referred to the Coroner and formal identification will need to take place to confirm the identity of the deceased.
