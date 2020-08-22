Palmerston North Lotto player wins $1 million

|
A lucky Lotto player from Palmerston North will be toasting a special win after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Pak N Save Palmerston North in Palmerston North.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.
Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Auckland and the Bay of Plenty who each take home $150,000. The winning Strike tickets were both sold on MyLotto.
Anyone who bought their ticket from Pak N Save Palmerston North should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.
At Alert Levels 2 and 3 Lotto counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.
For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.
