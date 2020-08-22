Palmerston North Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 22 August, 2020 - 21:42

A lucky Lotto player from Palmerston North will be toasting a special win after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak N Save Palmerston North in Palmerston North.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Auckland and the Bay of Plenty who each take home $150,000. The winning Strike tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Pak N Save Palmerston North should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

