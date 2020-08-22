Homicide investigation in Korito

|
A homicide inquiry is underway after a man died in a rural area south of New Plymouth this evening.
Police were called to a property in Korito shortly before 7pm, to reports a man had been seriously injured.
On arrival, the man could not be revived and he died from his injuries.
The Armed Offenders Squad responded, and around 9pm took a man known to the victim into custody.
Charges are yet to be laid.
A scene examination will continue this evening.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.
