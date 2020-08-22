Homicide investigation in Korito

Saturday, 22 August, 2020 - 23:35

A homicide inquiry is underway after a man died in a rural area south of New Plymouth this evening.

Police were called to a property in Korito shortly before 7pm, to reports a man had been seriously injured.

On arrival, the man could not be revived and he died from his injuries.

The Armed Offenders Squad responded, and around 9pm took a man known to the victim into custody.

Charges are yet to be laid.

A scene examination will continue this evening.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.