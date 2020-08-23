Levin Police appeal for information from the public following burglary

Sunday, 23 August, 2020 - 07:50

Levin Police investigating a burglary and subsequent arson last month are seeking help from the public.

Early on the morning of Friday 17 July, a boat and trailer was stolen from an address in Ohau.

The boat was taken about 4km along Muhunoa West Road, where it was set alight.

Police and Fire and Emergency arrived at that scene about 4:45am to find the boat well engulfed in fire.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything that could help us in this investigation.

If you can help, please contact Senior Constable Lizzie Woodley via 105, either online or over the phone, and quote file number 200718/7417.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.