Crash on Southern Motorway

Sunday, 23 August, 2020 - 10:20

Police are currently responding to a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway on northbound lanes near Totara Heights.

This was reported to Police shortly before 9am and the circumstances are currently being established.

Northbound lanes of the Southern Motorway between Takanini and Hill Road are currently closed.

Any motorists undertaking travel this morning are advised diversions will be in place.

Police will provide further information once it is available.