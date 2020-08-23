55-year-old man charted with murder

Sunday, 23 August, 2020 - 10:30

A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to an incident at a property in Korito yesterday.

He's due to appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this and enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone has any information that can assist with the investigation please call Police on 105 quoting file number 200823/6014.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is before the court, Police is not in a position to comment further.