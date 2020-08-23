Police seek to locate Joseph Hobson

Sunday, 23 August, 2020 - 21:01

Police are appealing to the public for help to locate Joseph Hobson who has a parole recall warrant.

The 26-year-old is described as 175cm tall, of thin build, and has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

He has links to Auckland and Whanganui.

If seen, please contact Police on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.