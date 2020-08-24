Water incident in Hamilton Gardens

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person is missing following a water incident on the Waikato River in the Hamilton Gardens last night.
Police received a report at around 9:45pm of a person who came into trouble in the Waikato River in the Hamilton Gardens area.
One person entered the river and remains missing.
A second person went into the river in an attempt to save them however was sadly unsuccessful.
That person was assessed by St John and transported to hospital.
A Police boat will search the river and its banks this morning for the outstanding person.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice