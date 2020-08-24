Night road works this week - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 09:12

Overnight repair works will take place on the following roads from 6pm to 6am starting tomorrow evening:

Tuesday 25 to Thursday 27 August - Ormond Road (between Vogel and Argyll Streets)

Friday 28 to Sunday 30 August - Stanley Road (between Awapuni and Palmerston Roads)

Monday 31 August - Palmerston Road (between Peel and Disraeli Streets)

Tuesday 1 September - Gladstone Road (between Hunter Street and Mill Road)

Wednesday 2 to Thursday 3 September - Childers Road (between Cobden Street and Lytton Road)

-Dates are indicative and may change depending on factors such as weather. Residents have been informed by letter.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place during these works. Residents may experience noise disruption overnight, as contractors move through sections of road.

These works are funded by the NZ Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, to improve the region’s local road network, support the local economy and create quality employment opportunities for the people of te TairÄwhiti.

Council has invested over $30m of Provincial Growth Funds into TairÄwhiti local roads since May 2019, with a further $25m of projects to be completed before the end of this year.

These works are weather dependent. For updates on these road works, see www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information.