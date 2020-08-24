Traffic bulletin: SH30 Ongaroto cliffs down to one lane from next week

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 10:39

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 30 between Whakamaru and Atiamuri will be down to one lane in the Ongaroto cliffs area from later this week for guardrail post replacement.

The current wooden guardrail posts will be replaced with narrower steel ones, creating more room for the Waikato River Trail, which runs next to the highway.

On weekdays the road will be down to one lane only between 7am and 5.30pm and will be controlled by traffic lights. This part of the Waikato River Trail will be closed during these hours. In the evenings and weekend the road will return to two lanes of traffic and the Waikato River Trail will reopen.

This project is expected to take up to four weeks to complete.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)