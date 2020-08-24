What does a zero-carbon economy look like in New Zealand?

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 13:37

Discussion and proposed Government policy is heating up on creating a future, zero-carbon economy. So, the New Zealand Forest and Wood Sector Forum (NZFWSF) is asking the question - what does that look like in practical terms, and how can NZ achieve it most efficiently?

Developing NZ’s zero-carbon economy is topical in terms of climate change, party politics and finding green solutions for economic recovery post-Covid-19. While the idea is really commendable, no-one has yet come up with a practical way to achieve it.

As a sector, forestry and wood is already leading the way in terms of doing everything that Government policy is aiming for. We are the sector that is already closest to delivering on a zero-carbon economy.

In addition to the obvious environmental benefits forestry delivers, the sector can generate employment like no other in New Zealand. Not only does it already support approximately 30,000 New Zealand jobs, there is capacity to increase this significantly.

In terms of energy, the NZ wood processing sector is already at least 70% self-sufficient (using biomass from wood waste). In some places, the sector is able to sell surplus electricity back to the national grid. Effectively, we run a very large-scale bioenergy generator that has even greater capacity to substitute for fossil fuels.

Wooden construction materials trap and hold carbon in buildings over the long term. NZ’s architectural and engineering community is now starting to recognise this positive attribute, although the NZ government does not yet acknowledge the environmental performance of timber in the NZ Building Code and in public procurement policy.

Fashion industry customers wanting more natural fibres have historically been given wool as the main choice. More and more, fashion houses are now realising that by moving to wood as a source of cellulose, you can manufacture textiles that are both natural and low in carbon emissions, with no associated animal welfare issues.

The NZ forest and wood industry is already proving itself to be the best domestic working example of the future zero-carbon economy, with huge scope for growth. However, the path to a zero-carbon economy has to be more than talk; it needs commitment in the form of capital and communities whose everyday focus is on that goal. We’ve proven we can make low-emission and biodegradable alternatives to less environmentally friendly goods and services. NZFWSF wants policies enacted now, that actively support expansion of tree growing and local wood processing at all levels.

Members of NZFWSF are proud to both supply and operate manufacturing industries in NZ. We invest in locally grown, renewable materials to produce biodegradable, low emissions products. The forestry sector is leading the way towards zero waste and net zero emissions that will be the cornerstone of NZ’s environmentally resilient future. We need the right policy environment in place now to let this grow.