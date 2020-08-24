Covid-19 'will transform public transport' - Cubic Transportation Systems

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 12:57

Cubic Corporation today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division recently released a new discussion paper, titled Roadmap for Resilience, addressing the effects of the pandemic on cities around the world, many of which mirror the experience in New Zealand, where use of public transport still remains well below pre-COVID-19 levels.

The experience of the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the way commuters use public transport, not only causing disruption for the industry but also accelerating the need for smarter alternatives that provide greater confidence, improved safety and reduced congestion, according to Cubic Transportation Systems, an international transport solutions leader.

Tom Walker, Cubic Transportation Systems’ Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific, says the international spread of COVID-19 has driven many city and regional authorities around the world to re-examine their public transport systems.

"One of the keys to reducing the spread of the virus lies in reducing the number of touch points and personal contacts on public transport to safeguard commuters, transport staff and our own employees," says Mr Walker.

Transport priorities changing

In the discussion paper, Cubic explores strategies for creating safer environments for transport staff and customers, while also rebuilding the public confidence required to increase usage.

"Post COVID-19, demand for contactless fare collection has skyrocketed," says Mr Walker. "Three quarters of consumers now say they will look to use a contactless system to reduce their interaction with physical touch points - like ticketing machines and gates - as well as their time waiting in crowded spaces."

Cubic is acknowledged as a global leader in contactless, with systems installed in many major cities including London, Vancouver, Chicago and Sydney, and being rolled out in others, such as New York and Boston. The organisation has recently tested and rolled-out a number of its new technologies in Australia. More than 38 million journeys are taken using Cubic systems each day.

According to Cubic’s Roadmap, the way consumers are using contactless is also changing, with more major networks using open payment systems that allow passengers to buy a fare using either a contactless credit card or mobile wallet. The use of other technologies that can reduce person-to-person interaction and avoid passenger congestion, such as remotely managed gates and virtual ticket agents, is also growing.

Restoring trust in the system

Over the longer-term, Cubic says public transport systems will need to be more flexible and scalable, using evolving technologies to improve efficiency and even support the use of alternative modes of transport.

Mr Walker says although technology can play a key role in providing safe and efficient ticketing systems, it can also help build trust through increased communication with customers.

"Providing real-time information can become a cornerstone of instilling trust back into the system," says Mr Walker.

"From reducing time spent waiting at crowded stops and stations by providing accurate and up-to-date schedule information, to incentivising commuters to change their travel plans to avoid congested services, using up-to-the-minute data to push updates to mobile apps and digital signage will be the new standard for communicating with customers."

Creating safer cities

The same technology will also help city and transport planners reduce network congestion and ultimately create safer cities, according to the Cubic Roadmap.

"During the lockdown, we saw many pedestrians and cyclists reclaim the streets around New Zealand - and across the world," says Mr Walker. "Technology can play an important role in ensuring our roads can continue to be shared safely and encourage people to use different forms of transport."

"For example, our GRIDSMART system, currently being trialled in Sydney and Melbourne, uses smart cameras at intersections to control the phasing of traffic lights. This allows them to make on-the-spot decisions like allowing a group of children walking towards a corner to have right-of-way or slowing down a light cycle to allow an elderly pedestrian more time to cross."

"Ultimately, a totally integrated transport system - something we’re planning using our Cubic NextCity model - allows all the elements to work together more efficiently, supported by real-time data, to encourage more use of public transport, increase safety, reduce congestion and limit other harmful effects, like pollution."