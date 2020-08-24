The Great Dunedin Brainstorm: Collaborating to crack the crisis

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 13:52

People keen to assist with solving local social and economic problems highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to enter the Great Dunedin Brainstorm, an idea-generating event which will assist the city in responding to challenges created by COVID-19.

The Great Dunedin Brainstorm on 11-12 September, is open to all sections of the Dunedin community. There are 60 places available and those wanting to take part are invited to submit an expression of interest (EOI) outlining ideas, by 4 September.

The event is being co-ordinated by the Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin economic development team, in association with the Grow Dunedin Partners, a group comprised of city stakeholders including the University of Otago, Ngai Tahu, Otago Chamber of Commerce, Otago Southland Employers Association, Enterprise Dunedin and the wider Dunedin City Council.

Chris Staynes Chair of Grow Dunedin Partners says, "This event encourages people from across the Dunedin community to tackle the challenges created or enhanced by COVID-19, in workable, positive and impactful ways. Concepts and ideas will be formed, workshopped with mentors and then presented to a judging panel.

"The best ideas will be presented to Grow Dunedin Partners and Dunedin City Councillors and may be selected for further support from the Dunedin City Council’s Covid19 fund, which has $500,000 earmarked for initiatives to assist the community.

"We’ve developed three themes for people to focus on; ‘Jobs in a post-COVID world’; ‘Raising hope and social connectedness’; and ‘Supporting a resilient economy’, which are described fully on the event website."

Proceedings will kick off with an evening pÅwhiri and team selection on 11 September, followed by a full day workshop on 12 September, led by entrepreneur and co-owner of Innov8HQ Steve Renata and with the assistance of the Dunedin Co.Starters team.

The event will follow Alert Level 2 guidelines including contact tracing, social distancing and hygiene procedures, but is subject to postponement should there be a change in current Alert Levels.

Entry is by Expression of Interest via www.dunedinnz.com/brainstorm