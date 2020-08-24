'Way to Go explores options for Wakatipu Park and Ride services'

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 14:43

The Way to Go group - consisting of Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Otago Regional Council (ORC) - is exploring options for future Park and Ride services in key locations around the Wakatipu basin.

Park and Ride allows people to park up, leave their private vehicle, bike, or scooter at a designated facility, and take public transport for the rest of their journey. Generally located in outer suburbs, it makes a safe and convenient alternative for getting into town.

Way to Go Group Chairperson and QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said a number of possible options to locate future Park and Ride services were being explored and that community feedback would help guide the next steps.

"We know that buses servicing Park and Ride facilities will help improve congestion on our roads and demand for parking in town," Mr Hansby said.

"While these facilities are designed to accommodate vehicle journeys, they are a stepping stone to integrated transport hubs for walking, cycling and public transport. Increasing the use of public transport is an important part of reducing our carbon emissions and fostering a cultural change towards sustainable transport."

Five possible locations for future Wakatipu Park and Ride services are being explored: Arrow Junction, Alec Robins Road, Ladies Mile, Jacks Point and Boyd Road.

These locations have been considered because of their proximity to growing suburbs and commuters travelling to Wakatipu from neighbouring towns such as Wānaka, Cromwell, and Kingston.

An engagement document and online survey is available now at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz

Community input closes on 21 September 2020.