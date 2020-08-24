Dunedin prepared for more time at Alert Level 2 - Council

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 17:51

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the city will play its part as Alert Level 2 continues for at least another two weeks.

Today’s announcement means Auckland will join the rest of the country at Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm on Sunday. The entire country, including Dunedin, will then remain at Alert Level 2 until the next review on September 6.

Mr Hawkins acknowledges the continued Alert Level 2 restrictions will place more strain on Dunedin businesses and residents, but everyone needs to do what is required to stamp out the virus once again.

"We know how to get through this and we will continue to play our part, despite the strain. Dunedin people are resilient and we know what needs to be done."

He says people also need to continue following Ministry of Health guidelines. That includes contact tracing, regular hand-washing, staying home if sick, getting tested if symptoms emerge and physical separation from other people in public.

From next Monday, it will also include the mandatory wearing of masks on public transport.

DCC services are continuing under Alert Level 2. Some non-essential services and facilities have been operating under reduced hours while the restrictions continue, but this will be reviewed.