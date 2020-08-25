Ara Institute receives Ministerial visit

|
Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd was visited on Tuesday August 11th by the Hon. Kelvin Davis (NgÄti Manu), MP for Te Tai Tokorau, New Zealand’s first Minister for MÄori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti; Minister of Corrections; Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Education (MÄori Education); and Rino Tirikatene (NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Hine), MP for Te Tai Tonga and Chairperson of the MÄori Affairs Select Committee and Taipari Mahanga, (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Korora), Rino Tirikatene’s Events Coordinator and Cultural and Community Advisor.
The Minister visited Ara with the aim of gaining a sense of how Ara is progressing in terms of MÄori learner engagement and success, and he was briefed by Te Marino Lenihan, Ara’s KaiÄrahi Director of MÄori Development, on the status of the Institute's very first ‘Framework for MÄori Achievement’ (FMA).
The Framework is a response to the recent Government-led reform of the vocational education sector which led to the establishment of NZIST in April of this year. The advent of NZIST was accompanied by a very clear expectation from the Minister of Education - the Hon. Chris Hipkins - that each NZIST subsidiary was to prioritise the Crown's commitment to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and focus on delivering equitable outcomes for MÄori learners.
The visit was an exceptionally timely one, as Ara MÄori leadership were set to release details of the Framework on Wednesday August 12th. The strategy document is closely aligned with the Government's refreshed MÄori Education Strategy, ‘Ka Hikitia’, released in June 2020, which contains an equally clear focus on achieving equitable education, employment and income levels for all MÄori.
To realise Ara’s overall vision for the Framework for MÄori achievement, "whÄnau transformation through education, enterprise and agency", a gradual weaving of kaupapa and matauranga MÄori into all aspects of Ara is planned, an approach which research has shown to lead to greater achievement and success. This will also help other people to share a genuine understanding of Te Ao MÄori, and gain the confidence and competence to successfully ‘cross the bridge’ (Te Arawhiti) that links the two New Zealand cultures.
Te Marino Lenihan (NgÄi Tahu) recognises the fundamental role that education has to play in whÄnau and community wellbeing; socially, economically and environmentally. "Education has the potential to transform lives, and is most powerful when teaching and learning is done in ways that really resonate with students and teachers. If we can give our students positive experiences from the beginning of their journey through education until the end, then we will lift achievement and set sail for long-term, equitable education, employment and income levels for all MÄori. The key will be authenticity."
Both Lenihan and Head of the Department of Humanities, Hemi Hoskins (NgÄti Hau) were among the first Ara representatives to receive the guests, ushering them onto the Madras campus to meet with some of Ara’s Te Reo MÄori tauira.
The group of students represented learners with wide variety of motivations and aspirations, with each of them taking the opportunity to introduce themselves to the visitors in Te Reo MÄori.
Mr. Davis spoke to the assembled tauira about his own journey towards fluency in Te Reo MÄori, sharing with the students his gradual realization of how important the language was to his sense of self-identity, his interaction with his whanau and to his professional development. He then welcomed a range of questions from the students.
