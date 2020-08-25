Frimley water treatment and storage consent granted - HDC

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 10:55

A Resource Consent to construct and operate a water treatment and storage facility on Frimley Park has been granted to Hastings District Council this week.

As part of its application Council committed to removing maintenance sheds and yards from a section of the park near the playground and reinstate that area back into the park. The areas each measure 0.2 hectares.

The Resource Consent application was heard by an independent commissioner in July, with the decision published on Monday [August 24]. A 15 working day appeal period was triggered by that publication, available to parties who had submitted to the original consent application.

Water treatment and storage is a major component of the Hastings Drinking Water Strategy (2018), formulated following the Havelock North water crisis and ensuing Government Inquiry.

Along with other projects in the strategy, water treatment and storage will make the district’s major urban drinking water supply safer and more resilient, add capacity, and help Hastings comply with National Drinking Water Standards.

The Frimley consent decision came as Council prepared to provide further detail on the second of its two sites this Friday [August 28], on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South in the central city.