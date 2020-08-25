Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 11:28

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended the world and NPDC is asking whether it can do more to help people and businesses, through its Top 10 KÅrero on the big issues affecting the district.

NPDC is asking for people to give feedback on how the Council should spend $2 billion of public funds and how to meet the challenges ahead, before it draws up its 10-year plan next year. Deputy Mayor Richard Jordan says NPDC’s $20 million Back On Our Feet measures were a quick and effective answer to the unprecedented impact of Covid-19 and the next steps will be to look at the long-term response to the economic storm.

"The Government is leading the national economic and social recovery and the regions and districts have their bit to play. In Taranaki, NPDC will be a major player. The work we do in coming years will lay the foundations of our recovery and help determine how quickly our community and economy bounces back," says Deputy Mayor Jordan.

"We worked hard during the lockdown to put together a Back On Our Feet package to help those hit-hard by the downturn. As we look ahead to the 10-year plan, we want to know if we got this economic medicine about right. Should we be looking to change it by finding more savings or stepping up our stimulus to boost jobs?"

The $20m Back On Our Feet measures include:

Rates holidays for struggling households and businesses. Zero-interest and cheap loans to make homes warmer and greener. Slashing licence and on-street dining fees for the hospitality sector.

Grants for main street property-owners and businesses to spruce up buildings and shop frontages.

Fees cuts for builders and developers.

Help for small and medium-sized businesses.

An hour’s free parking for shoppers.

Cr Sam Bennett says the Tapuae Roa economic development strategy could play a key role in the response to the challenges of Covid-19. "Tapuae Roa has already set out a roadmap to an exciting future for Taranaki. With the arrival of Covid-19, we want people to tell us how we might adapt and use these ideas for our future, now as we respond to the turmoil."

Head to newplymouthnz.com/TopTen to have your say on the Covid-19 response. Those filling out the short survey will go into the draw to win an iPhone 11. Other topics up for debate in the Top 10 KÅrero over the next six weeks include the multi-sport hub, thriving towns and cities, climate and creating a marina.